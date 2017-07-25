ECHO RIVER SPRING TRAIL TO CLOSE FOR CONSTRUCTION JULY 31

on 07/25/2017 |



To make way for construction of an accessible trail to Echo River Spring, Mammoth Cave National Park staff will close the existing trail and Green River crossing parking lot beginning July 31, 2017.

“Mammoth Cave received special funding for an accessibility project under the Targeted Accessibility Improvement Program,” said Deputy Superintendent Bruce Powell. “We estimate that the new trail will serve more than 2,500 visitors per year.”

The project will provide access to Echo River Spring via a constructed ½-mile, 8-foot wide, concrete walkway that departs from the Green River crossing parking lot. It also includes expanding the parking lot, constructing an accessible picnic area, and installing an accessible restroom.

“During construction, the ferry will continue to operate, and canoe liveries will be able to access the river,” added Powell. “Parking will be greatly reduced during the project.”

The park has contracted with the Lightsey Corporation of Atlanta, Georgia, for the project, which will be completed by December 22, 2017.

