KSP TROOPERS HONORED

Trooper First Class Billy Gregory, a Campbellsville resident, was named 2016 Public Affairs Officer of the Year. A 19-year veteran of the Kentucky State Police, he is assigned to KSP Post 15 in Columbia. He is the son of Danny Gregory of Franklin and Kibby Rose of Alvaton.

Justice Secretary John Tilley joined Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders in recognizing 79 KSP troopers and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers for bravery, life-saving acts, and dedication to duty.

“The past few years have been challenging times for law enforcement,” said Sanders. “With attacks on police across the country, it can negatively impact the morale of our officers. So when we have opportunities to recognize our officers for their dedicated service, it reaffirms our support for them and what they do on a daily basis.”

“Those who protect and serve put their lives on the line every day for the safety of our families and communities,” Secretary John Tilley told the gathering of officers, family and friends at the ceremony. “These awards recognize troopers and officers whose actions have demonstrated bravery above and beyond expectations, and for that the Commonwealth is grateful.”

