MONDAY FIRE ON UNCLE JOHNS LANE IN GLASGOW

07/26/2017

The Glasgow Fire Department responded at 2:43pm Monday to 202 Uncle Johns Lane on a call from the residence reporting a stove on fire. On arrival nothing was visible from the outside and when firefighters entered they found there had been a small fire in the oven but was out, with a little smoke in the house. Firefighters used an electric positive pressure fan to remove the smoke from the house. The house is owned by Joe and Jane Goodman. There was no damage or injuries and firefighters were on the scene 20 minutes and were assisted by the Barren Metcalfe EMS, and the Glasgow Police Department.

