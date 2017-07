on 07/26/2017 |

Be advised Hart County motorists. Beginning next Monday, July 31st Gaddie Cemetery Road will be closed 5/10th of a mile from HWY 357 and two miles from HWY 728.

Hart County Road Supervisor Larry Bunch says that each of the road will remain open for local traffic only.

Construction on the road should end by Monday August 7th and the road will reopen on Tuesday August 8th.