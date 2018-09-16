Logo


1 ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP TURNS INTO CONFESSION OF OPEN CONTAINER AND WEED POSSESSION

on 09/16/2018 |

On 09/13/2018, Officer Paul Reynolds observed a white GMC Envoy traveling

on Happy Valley ST. Officer Reynolds observed the driver, Garrett Ellis,

of Glasgow not wearing his seat belt and could not see a visible

registration plate on the vehicle. Officer Reynolds conducted a traffic

stop on the vehicle and made contact with Ellis. Officer Reynolds detected

the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle. Garrett Ellis

admitted to officers he had marijuana inside his vehicle. A search of the

vehicle resulted in the seizure of suspected marijuana and an open bottle

of Vodka. Officer Dave Houchens conducted field sobriety test on Ellis.

After a brief investigation, Officer Houchens placed Ellis under arrest

for Operating a vehicle under the influence of Alcohol/Drugs/ETC .08-1st

OFF, Improper display of Registration Plates, Failure to wear seat belts,

Possession of marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess and Possession of

open Alcoholic Beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited. Officers

Reynolds and Houchens were assisted by detectives with the Barren River

Drug Task Force.

