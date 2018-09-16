1 ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP TURNS INTO CONFESSION OF OPEN CONTAINER AND WEED POSSESSION

On 09/13/2018, Officer Paul Reynolds observed a white GMC Envoy traveling
on Happy Valley ST. Officer Reynolds observed the driver, Garrett Ellis,
of Glasgow not wearing his seat belt and could not see a visible
registration plate on the vehicle. Officer Reynolds conducted a traffic
stop on the vehicle and made contact with Ellis. Officer Reynolds detected
the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle. Garrett Ellis
admitted to officers he had marijuana inside his vehicle. A search of the
vehicle resulted in the seizure of suspected marijuana and an open bottle
of Vodka. Officer Dave Houchens conducted field sobriety test on Ellis.
After a brief investigation, Officer Houchens placed Ellis under arrest
for Operating a vehicle under the influence of Alcohol/Drugs/ETC .08-1st
OFF, Improper display of Registration Plates, Failure to wear seat belts,
Possession of marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess and Possession of
open Alcoholic Beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited. Officers
Reynolds and Houchens were assisted by detectives with the Barren River
Drug Task Force.
