101st Airborne Soldiers Coming Home

Fort Campbell says more than 200 soldiers are returning to the Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line over the next two weeks.

A statement from the post says the soldiers are returning from a nine-month deployment to Afghanistan. Two ceremonies are planned to welcome them back, one on Thursday and one next week.

The soldiers are assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). During their deployment, they helped in several areas including support of the Afghan National Defense Security Forces and synchronizing U.S. counterterrorism operations.