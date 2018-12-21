123.5 GRAMS OF METH, MARIJUANA, AND CASH SEIZED BY CCPD

on 12/21/2018 |

On 12/19/2018, Cave City Police Department Officer Paul Reynolds observed a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling on the I-65 off ramp, and observed the driver not wearing a seat belt and not stopping at the stop sign at the intersection. Officer Reynolds got behind the vehicle and observed the vehicle cross the center line two times, and pull into the Five Star gas station in a careless manner. Officer Reynolds conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Robert Boyd, of Glasgow. After a brief investigation, Officer Reynolds deployed K9 Jax, who gave a positive alert on the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle, officers located two bags containing approximately 123.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine,

marijuana and cash.



Robert Boyd was arrested by Officer Reynolds and charged with Failure to Wear Seat Belts, Disregarding Stop Sign, Careless Driving, Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st degree, 1st Offense over 2 grams (Meth), Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess and transported to the Barren County Correction Center. Officer Reynolds was assisted at the scene by Detective Garth Avery and Sgt. Dave Houchens.