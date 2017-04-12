140 COUNTS IN SINGLE INDICTMENT

The Metcalfe County Grand Jury has returned a 140 count indictment for area storage unit thefts.

32 year old Kellie Reece, 41 year old Janice Fields, 51 year old Kathy Blakenship, 43 year old Mark Friant, 54 year old Jeffrey Dugger and 52 year old Billy Dugger, all of Edmonton, and 33 year old Jennifer Jessee of Summer

Shade were all included on a 140 count indictment.

According to the indictment, the group broke into a total of 17 storage units around Metcalfe County beginning last summer. Items stolen ranged from collectibles and electronics to personal paperwork, tools and dishes.

Indictment counts:

Reece – 17 counts of BURGLARY, 17 counts of THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING, 2 counts of RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF.

Fields – 17 counts of BURGLARY, 17 counts of THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER.

Jessee – 8 counts of BURGLARY, 8 counts of THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF.

Blakenship – 3 counts of BURGLARY, 3 counts of THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF.

Friant – 3 counts of RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY, 6 counts of BURGLARY, 7 counts of THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING.

Jeffrey Dugger – 8 counts of THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING, 6 counts of BURGLARY, PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF.

Billy Dugger – 3 counts of BURGLARY, 3 THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING, RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY, PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.