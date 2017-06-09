14FT SINKHOLE FOUND AFTER FRIDAY’S FLOOD WATERS RECEDE

on 09/06/2017 |

Barren County Judge Executive Micheal Hale did declare a state of emergency in the county, meaning they believe damages total at least $150,000, which is the threshold to qualify. Damage assessments are still ongoing throughout the county.

Barren County Road Department Supervisor Jeremy Runyon, and the entire road department certainly have their work cut out for them with at least 6 road tiles found clogged on heavily traveled roads, along with numerous others on secondary roads.

Swift moving water, carrying a lot of debris is mostly to blame for clogging the tiles, which actually aren’t tile shaped at all, but actually large pipes that run underneath the roadway and perpendicular to the roadway. When they clog, often times the water will then begin to erode the soil and sand under the roadway, which can cause the road to collapse.

This is exactly what they found when the water receded on Pine Ridge Road, which is off South Fork Road. A 14 ft hole had fallen in on the edge of the roadway taking a chunk of the road and surrounding soil with it and there was no way to tell the hole was there until the water began to recede. Judge Hale says this is why you should never drive through standing water when roads are flooded:



The road department will continue their work throughout the county to clear debris from the tiles. Judge Hale says he did talk with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet last week and as cost estimates come in he feels certain the county will exceed the emergency threshold. In some cases the ticket on a single project could be more than $15,000.



Last Friday’s torrential rains left their mark on Barren County.