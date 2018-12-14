Logo


15 YEAR OLD INJURED IN SHOOTING AT SCHOOL PARKING LOT IN HARLAN

on 12/14/2018 |

Kentucky State police say two people have been wounded in a shooting in an elementary school parking lot.

A state police statement says authorities received reports of shots fired in the parking lot of Cawood Elementary School in Harlan County on Tuesday night.

Preliminary investigation indicates several people were present when shots were fired. Police say 20-year-old Austin Brown was struck in the eye. He’s listed in serious condition. A 15-year-old girl was wounded in her hip area. News outlets report her parents decided not to seek immediate medical attention.

No children were in the building, but maintenance personnel were inside. Although the actual school building wasn’t struck, two buildings owned by the school had damage resulting from stray gunshots.

Police say the school wasn’t a target. No arrests were made.

