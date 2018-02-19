Logo


15TH DISTRICT BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT BEGINS TONIGHT AT GLASGOW HIGH SCHOOL

on 02/19/2018

 

2/19  15th District Basketball Tournament @ Glasgow High School

           6:00  Barren County vs. Monroe County

           8:15  Glasgow vs. Allen Co.-Scottsville

 

2/20  15th District Basketball Tournament @ Glasgow High School

           6:00  Monroe Co. vs. Allen Co.-Scottsville

 

2/21  15th District Basketball Tournament @ Glasgow High School

           6:00 Glasgow vs. Barren Co.

 

2/22  15th District Basketball Tournament @ Glasgow High School

           6:00  Girls Championship Game

 

2/23  15th District Basketball Tournament @ Glasgow High School

          6:00  Boys Championship Game

