15TH DISTRICT SOFTBALL AND BASEBALL TOURNAMENT SCORES AND SCHEDULE 5/23

05/23/2018

Last Night, while many listened in for the results from the polls after the May primary, many instead traveled to Barren County’s Trojan and Trojanette field where two important 15th District Baseball & Softball matchups were taking place.

On the baseball field it was the Glasgow Scotties vs. Monroe County Falcons for a spot in the 15th District Championship and a trip to the 4th Region Baseball tournament. The Scotties fall short and end their season early, losing 5-2 to the Falcons. Monroe County will go against the Barren County Trojans Wednesday evening at 5:30 for the 15th District Championship.

On the softball field, it was the Barren County Trojanettes and the Allen County-Scottsville Lady-Patriots for the 15th district title Tuesday night. After a tough fight matchup and injuries stinting the Trojanettes, the Lady-Patriots rolled to the district title with relative ease, winning over Barren County 7-2 and becoming the new champs of the 15th district. Both the AC-S Lady-Patriots and the BCHS Trojanettes will advance to the 4th region tournament starting next week.