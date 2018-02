15TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENT SET FOR GIRLS AND BOYS BASKETBALL

on 02/08/2018 |

THE SCHEDULE HAS BEEN SET FOR THE 15TH DISTRICT GIRLS AND BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS THAT WILL BE HELD AT GLASGOW HIGH SCHOOL.

ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 19TH, THE TOP SEEDED BARREN COUNTY TROJANETTES WILL TAKE ON MONROE COUNTY AT 6:00 IN THE GIRLS’ SEMIFINALS. SCOTTIE GYM WILL THEN BE CLEARED OUT BEFORE RE-OPENING FOR FANS TO WATCH THE SECOND SEEDED GLASGOW LADY SCOTTIES FACE OFF AGAINST ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE IN THE OTHER SEMIFINAL GAME AROUND 8:15.

THE BOYS’ TOURNAMENT WILL BEGIN ON TUESDAY THE 20TH, WITH NUMBER ONE SEED MONROE COUNTY SQUARING OFF AGAINST ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE AT 6:00.

THE OTHER BOYS’ SEMIFINAL WILL BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY THE 21ST, AT 6:00, WITH SECOND SEED BARREN COUNTY TAKING ON GLASGOW. THE GIRLS’ CHAMPIONSHIP GAME WILL BE HELD ON THURSDAY, THE 22ND, AT 6:00, WITH THE BOYS’ TITLE GAME TAKING PLACE ON FRIDAY, THE 23RD AT 6:00. ADMISSION WILL BE $5.00 FOR EACH GAME OF THE TOURNAMENT.