Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

19-YEAR-OLD ARRESTED FOR RAPE

on 11/27/2018 |

On Friday November 23, 2018, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspected rape that occurred the night prior. Detective Bow responded to Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green and interviewed the victim who had reported the incident.

Following the investigation, Gregory S. Rhodes 19 of Middletown Ohio was arrested and charged with Rape 1st Degree- Incapable of Consent- Physically Helpless. He was lodged in the Barren County Jail.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “19-YEAR-OLD ARRESTED FOR RAPE”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

DARRELL ROACH

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
25°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 11/27 0%
High 30° / Low 17°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 11/28 0%
High 38° / Low 28°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Thursday 11/29 60%
High 50° / Low 46°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.