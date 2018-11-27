19-YEAR-OLD ARRESTED FOR RAPE

on 11/27/2018 |

On Friday November 23, 2018, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspected rape that occurred the night prior. Detective Bow responded to Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green and interviewed the victim who had reported the incident.

Following the investigation, Gregory S. Rhodes 19 of Middletown Ohio was arrested and charged with Rape 1st Degree- Incapable of Consent- Physically Helpless. He was lodged in the Barren County Jail.