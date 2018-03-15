1968 GHS STATE CHAMPION BASKETBALL TEAM WILL BE RECOGNIZED THIS SUNDAY

This Sunday, March the 18th at 2:00 p.m. est. the 1968 Glasgow High School State Champion basketball team will be recognized at halftime of the KHSAA State Championship boy’s basketball game held at Rupp Arena in Lexington. This recognition marks the 50th anniversary since the 1968 team won the state championship.
Players:
Bobby Landrum
Larry Ward
Nate Mills
Larry Bransford
Steve Lewis
Rex Bailey
Jerry Dunn
Billy Buford
Deceased members include Harry Francis and Jerry Rhodes. They will have a family member there to represent them.
Coaches:
Head Coach Jim Richards
Deceased Coach Tommy Downing will be represented by his daughter Jamie Downing
Cheerleaders:
Barbara Houchens Jackson
Barbara McQuisten Reed
Ila Hapney Moody
Clock Keeper:
Jesse Brown
Each member will receive a medallion.
