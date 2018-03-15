1968 GHS STATE CHAMPION BASKETBALL TEAM WILL BE RECOGNIZED THIS SUNDAY

on 03/15/2018 |

This Sunday, March the 18th at 2:00 p.m. est. the 1968 Glasgow High School State Champion basketball team will be recognized at halftime of the KHSAA State Championship boy’s basketball game held at Rupp Arena in Lexington. This recognition marks the 50th anniversary since the 1968 team won the state championship.

Players:

Bobby Landrum

Larry Ward

Nate Mills

Larry Bransford

Steve Lewis

Rex Bailey

Jerry Dunn

Billy Buford

Deceased members include Harry Francis and Jerry Rhodes. They will have a family member there to represent them.

Coaches:

Head Coach Jim Richards

Deceased Coach Tommy Downing will be represented by his daughter Jamie Downing

Cheerleaders:

Barbara Houchens Jackson

Barbara McQuisten Reed

Ila Hapney Moody

Clock Keeper:

Jesse Brown

Each member will receive a medallion.