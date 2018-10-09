Logo


1st of 2 Town Hall Meetings On Opioid Addiction in Tompkinsville, Tonight

on 09/10/2018 |

Sonya Turner, founder of Project 12, is one of the organizers of a few town hall meetings to address the opioid epidemic. One is tonight in Tompkinsville. The next one will be in Glasgow at the South Central Bank Operations Center. I spoke with Sonya Turner in an interview about the event, who will be there, and the epidemic that is opioid addiction we hear about everyday, in the news, and how to deal with it if it were to or has hit home, for you.

      091018turner

Tomorrow, I’ll sit down with some of the speakers for the town hall meetings on WCLU Local News on the air on the web, and on Facebook.

