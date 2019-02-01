2 ARRESTED IN THE CAVE CITY MURDER INVESTIGATION

on 01/02/2019 |

On Tuesday evening, KSP Post 3 detectives arrested two individuals for participating in crimes relating to the death of 22-year old, KeShawn L. Sarver. Sarver was found deceased in his Cave City apartment on Friday, December 28.

At 9:40 PM (CST), KSP arrested Inell Crayton (23), of Bowling Green, KY and Kayla Anderson (22), of Scottsville, KY. Crayton was charged with one count of Murder, one count of Burglary 1st degree, and one count of Tampering with physical evidence. He is currently lodged in the Barren County Detention Center. Anderson, an acquaintance of Sarver’s, was charged with one count of Tampering with physical evidence, where she is also lodged in the Barren County Detention Center. The investigation is being led by Detective Josh Amos, and is ongoing.