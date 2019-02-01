Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

2 ARRESTED IN THE CAVE CITY MURDER INVESTIGATION

on 01/02/2019 |

 On Tuesday evening, KSP Post 3 detectives arrested two individuals for participating in crimes relating to the death of 22-year old, KeShawn L. Sarver.  Sarver was found deceased in his Cave City apartment on Friday, December 28.

At 9:40 PM (CST), KSP arrested Inell Crayton (23), of Bowling Green, KY and Kayla Anderson (22), of Scottsville, KY. Crayton was charged with one count of Murder, one count of Burglary 1st degree, and one count of Tampering with physical evidence.  He is currently lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.  Anderson, an acquaintance of Sarver’s,  was charged with one count of Tampering with physical evidence, where she is also lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.  The investigation is being led by Detective Josh Amos, and is ongoing. 

KAYLA ANDERSON

INELL CRAYTON

Recent Posts

No Responses to “2 ARRESTED IN THE CAVE CITY MURDER INVESTIGATION”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

JOHN GARDNER

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
42°
Overcast
Overcast
Wednesday 01/02 20%
High 45° / Low 34°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 01/03 10%
High 47° / Low 35°
Partly Cloudy
Rain
Friday 01/04 90%
High 52° / Low 34°
Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.