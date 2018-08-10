2-COUNTY HIGH SPEED CHASE ENDS IN ARREST OF 25-YEAR-OLD MAN

on 10/08/2018 |

On Sunday, The Glasgow Police Dept. observed a white four door passenger car driving on Happy Valley Road on the wrong side of the road. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle however the vehicle refused to stop and reached speeds in excess of 100 mph , passing other vehicles in a no passing zone.

The vehicle pursuit entered into Metcalfe County turning onto J P Blevins Road before coming to a stop and the driver identified as Cody Norris got out from the vehicle and fled on foot before being apprehended.

Officers located digital scales and Gabapentin inside of the vehicle.

Cody Norris (age 25) of Summer Shade Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 3rd-Drug Unspecified, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Fleeing Or Evading Police 1st Degree (On Foot), Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree-Police Officer, Unlawful Imprisonment 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Tampering With Physical Evidence, Operating Motor Vehicle U/Influence Alc/Drugs .08 1st Offense, Failure To Wear Seat Belt, Improperly On Left Side Of Road, Speeding 26 MPH Or > Speed Limit, Reckless Driving, Failure To Give Oncoming Vehicle ½ Of Highway, Improper Passing, Failure To Produce Insurance Card, Operating Vehicle With Expired Operators License.

Two passengers in the vehicle, Joshua Miller (age 26) of Glasgow Ky., and Ciera Wilk (age 23) of Bowling Green Ky., were both arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 3rd Degree-Drug Unspecified, Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Another passenger in the vehicle, Amber Huff (age 18) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 3rd Degree-Drug Unspecified, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering With Physical Evidence.

The arrest was made by Officer Wesley Hicks, assisted by Cpl. Jabin McGuire, Barren County Sheriff Deputy Bennett, Metcalfe County Sheriff Dept., Kentucky State Police.