2 DIE IN FRIDAY MORNING CHAIN REACTION WRECK

on 12/01/2018 |

 Friday morning just before 11 am Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green received word of a multi- vehicle injury collision.  The collision had occurred near 4446 Happy Valley Road in Barren County.   A preliminary investigation has revealed that Richard S. Gray (57) of Lansing, MI was operating a 2019 Freightliner semi truck traveling westbound on Happy Valley Road when the semi truck crossed over the centerline of the roadway into the path of oncoming traffic.  Gray’s vehicle struck the rear trailer of a 2015 Freightliner commercial vehicle that was traveling eastbound, being driven by Mihail Strungav (33) of New Orleans, LA.  Gray’s vehicle continued its path of travel, striking a second vehicle traveling eastbound, a 2004 Ford Econoline van being operated by William D. Johnson (47) of Louisville, KY.  A 2018 Nissan pickup traveling behind Johnson’s vehicle, was also struck by Gray’s semi truck before all involved vehicles came to final rest.  It was being operated by Seth T. Arterburn (26) of Cave City.

Richard S. Gray was pronounced deceased on scene by the Barren County Coroner’s Office.  Strungay did not report any injury while on scene.  William D. Johnson was transported to Vanderbilt University Hospital, and hours later, at approximately 4:54 P.M., he succumbed to injuries, which were sustained in the collision.  A passenger in Johnson’s vehicle, Latoya P. Britton (44), along with Arterburn were treated and released from TJ Samson Hospital.   

Troopers’ Daniel Priddy and Graham Rutherford responded to the collision, along with other KSP personnel.The investigation continues and is currently being led by Trooper Daniel Priddy.  Trooper Priddy was assisted on scene by Commercial Vehicle Enforcement,  Barren/Metcalfe EMS, Cave City Police Department, Barren County Coroner’s Office, and other KSP personnel.  No further information is available for release at this time.

 

