2 JUVENILES CHARGED FOR FALSELY REPORTING SCHOOL SHOOTING

on 10/07/2018 |

2 juveniles charged with falsely reporting school shooting

IRVINE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say two juveniles are charged with falsely reporting a school shooting.

Police said in a statement that Estill County authorities contacted them Monday in reference to an alleged threat called into Estill County High School. The statement said an investigation found that two people allegedly called education officials and reported that someone was shooting at the school. Police later determined that two juveniles made the call. The juveniles were charged with terroristic threatening and falsely reporting an incident.

Police say the suspects are being held in the Breathitt County Juvenile Detention Center. Their names weren’t released due to their ages.

The incident remains under investigation.