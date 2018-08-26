2 ONLINE SEXUAL PREDATORS CHARGED WITH NEARLY 23 YEARS OF PRISON TIME

on 08/26/2018 |

Investigations and arrests of two online predators by Attorney General Andy Beshear’s cyber team have led to a combined projected federal prison time of nearly 23 years.

In securing the convictions, federal prosecutors used testimony and casework by Beshear’s Department of Criminal Investigations Cyber Crimes Unit who conducted online undercover investigations before arresting the men.

Timothy Mark Poynter II, 33, of Lexington, received a 12-and-half year federal prison sentence by U.S. District Judge Joseph M. Hood for using the internet with his cellular telephone to knowingly attempt to persuade, induce, entice and coerce a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Donald Lynn Martin, 69, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge David J. Hale for attempted enticement and traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. He received a sentence of 10 years in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release, mandatory registration as a sex offender, a $5,000 fine and a $10,000 special assessment under the Victims of Trafficking Act.