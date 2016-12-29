2016 IS A YEAR OF SUCCESS FOR HART COUNTY FISCAL COURT

Looking back over 2016, the Hart County Fiscal Court can point to a wide range of successes they’ve found in everything from education, to grant funding, to education to road work.

Hart county Judge Executive Terry Martin says that when it comes to the county budget, the court didn’t have to raise taxes this past year. He credits the county’s occupational tax and grant funding as the two main reasons taxes have remained relatively the same. When it comes to grant dollars, the county received money for cruisers for the Sheriff’s Office, flex grant funding for county roads at $252,000, Illegal Dump Grant for

$58,000 and a Roadside Litter Collection grant for $36,000. Judge Martin says the county also saved money by taking part in the Rocket Docket for the Hart County Jail:

This past year, the county has also been able to upgrade road equipment, replaced box culverts, resurfaced numerous county roads. Judge Martin also says that he is thrilled with the first career tech class at Caverna High School and the upcoming construction of a new Hart County High School, both beginning in January of 2017:

Looking to 2017, Judge Martin says the court will continue to look into grant funding for projects including I-65, 31-W Connector and a waterline on Quarry Road. The court also plans to support completion of a spec building for future industry and the renovation of the southbound rest area on I-65. Judge Martin says when it comes to the Fiscal Court, everyone is on the same page:

Also in 2017, both KY Chrome Works and T Marzetti Company are planning expansions.