2016 MORTGAGE DATA POINTS TO DISPARITIES IN ACHIEVING THE AMERICAN DREAM

on 10/06/2017 |

Achieving the American dream often comes down to access to capital, and a new report finds that racial disparities continue when that dream involves a home loan. The Center for Responsible Lending analyzed 2016 mortgage-lending data and found African Americans and Hispanics received just nine percent of the country’s conventional loans last year, while their white counterparts were approved for 70 percent of the loans granted. Nikitra Bailey with the C-R-L explains the impact it has on people as they try to advance themselves economically.

Consumers of color continue to depend on higher-cost, government-backed mortgages from the Veterans Administration and Federal Housing Authority. The Equal Credit Opportunity Act and Fair Housing Act protect people against discrimination because of race, but the C-R-L and others argue that standards are so tight following the foreclosure crisis, many creditworthy consumers are denied.

The Urban Institute estimates more than five-million potential borrowers are being locked out because of an over-correction after the foreclosure crisis. And African Americans’ rates of home ownership are about the same as in 1968. Bailey says the inability to purchase a home has far-reaching effects on people’s lives.

Bailey and other market analysts say the future of the housing market depends on including under-served borrowers, as current homeowners need buyers when they want to sell. Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies found nonwhites accounted for 60 percent of household growth between 1995 and 2015, and predict that half of the millennial households by 2035 will be nonwhite.

