2018 COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP WINNER FROM TROOPER ISLAND CAMP IS A GLASGOW RESIDENT

06/17/2018

FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 14, 2018) – Trooper Island Camp, a free summer camp for 10-12 year olds, owned and operated by the Kentucky State Police, has announced its 2018 college scholarship winners. Each recipient will receive $1,000 to help defray the costs of higher education.

Trooper Island Camp Commander Jonathan Biven says the scholarship program was established in 2010 for qualifying high school seniors with plans to attend a college or university.

“This is a very unique thing we do here at Trooper Island Camp,” says Biven. “We are usually on the other side, accepting donations to send children to camp. This program allows us to reach out and possibly follow up with graduating seniors who may have been campers in the past.”

Biven says that the application process is open to all graduating seniors and being a camper in the past is not a prerequisite to receive funds.

One-thousand dollar scholarships was awarded to the following local individual:

Drake S. Poland, of Glasgow, is the recipient from Glasgow High School. He plans to attend Kentucky Wesleyan College to pursue a degree in criminal justice. Drake is an active volunteer in his community and an academic leader in his school.