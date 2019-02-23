Remember to go onto WCLUSports.com to keep up with the LIVE bracket of both the girls and boys 4th Region tournaments.
GIRLS:
BOYS:
No Responses
to “2019 4TH REGION TOURNAMENT DRAW FOR GIRLS & BOYS TOURNAMENTS”
Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!
3:30 PM – Sports Trivia
4:30 PM – Movie Trivia
JOHN DUNCAN
SPONSORED
BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE
WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE
No Responses to “2019 4TH REGION TOURNAMENT DRAW FOR GIRLS & BOYS TOURNAMENTS”