Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

2019 STATE ELECTIONS SHAPING UP

on 01/28/2019 |

The 2019 Political Season has kicked off with a lot of strategic filings and announcements. Governor Matt Bevin has filed to run for re-election and has chosen a new running mate…State Senator Ralph Alvarado of Winchester. Democrats Andy Beshear, Kentucky current Attorney General, and Rocky Adkins, a veteran house leader from Morehead, will face-off for the Democratic nomination. With the AG office up for grabs, Greg Stumbo, former Speaker of The House from Prestonsburg, has filed on the Democratc ticket for that office, which he has held in the past. Republican Whitney Westerfield had filed for Attorney General but withdrew his name on Friday. Daniel Cameron was the only other republican in the race, until just a few hours later Friday afternoon, when Senator Will Schroder put his name in the running for the GOP nomination. Schroder, a known friend of Westerfield’s, is from Northern Kentucky.

And, a former Miss America will make her political debut. Heather French Henry, a Maysvill native, will vie for the office of Secretary of State. Fellow democrat, Allison Grimes announced last week she will not run for state office and will instead focus on her newborn child. French-Henry is the wife of former KY Lieutenant Governor, Steve Henry.

After much speculation on whether or not the Tompkinsville Congressman and former Ag Commissioner, James Comer, would run for Governor, Comer released a statement yesterday explaining his position. In his statement he says, “I’m a middle-class guy who has experience in challenging wealthy, self-funding candidates who run ruthless campaigns, and they are never enjoyable experiences.” Comer says he plans on remaining in Congress and focusing on working to fix the issues in America.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “2019 STATE ELECTIONS SHAPING UP”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

 

SCARLETT SHIPLEY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
2:26 AM CST on January 28, 2019
Expires:
3:00 PM CST on January 28, 2019
Overcast
Currently
52°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Monday 01/28 80%
High 54° / Low 16°
Chance of Rain
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 01/29 0%
High 29° / Low 13°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 01/30 0%
High 18° / Low 9°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.