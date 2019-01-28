2019 STATE ELECTIONS SHAPING UP

on 01/28/2019 |

The 2019 Political Season has kicked off with a lot of strategic filings and announcements. Governor Matt Bevin has filed to run for re-election and has chosen a new running mate…State Senator Ralph Alvarado of Winchester. Democrats Andy Beshear, Kentucky current Attorney General, and Rocky Adkins, a veteran house leader from Morehead, will face-off for the Democratic nomination. With the AG office up for grabs, Greg Stumbo, former Speaker of The House from Prestonsburg, has filed on the Democratc ticket for that office, which he has held in the past. Republican Whitney Westerfield had filed for Attorney General but withdrew his name on Friday. Daniel Cameron was the only other republican in the race, until just a few hours later Friday afternoon, when Senator Will Schroder put his name in the running for the GOP nomination. Schroder, a known friend of Westerfield’s, is from Northern Kentucky.

And, a former Miss America will make her political debut. Heather French Henry, a Maysvill native, will vie for the office of Secretary of State. Fellow democrat, Allison Grimes announced last week she will not run for state office and will instead focus on her newborn child. French-Henry is the wife of former KY Lieutenant Governor, Steve Henry.

After much speculation on whether or not the Tompkinsville Congressman and former Ag Commissioner, James Comer, would run for Governor, Comer released a statement yesterday explaining his position. In his statement he says, “I’m a middle-class guy who has experience in challenging wealthy, self-funding candidates who run ruthless campaigns, and they are never enjoyable experiences.” Comer says he plans on remaining in Congress and focusing on working to fix the issues in America.