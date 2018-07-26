Logo


26 Year Old Arrested On Drug Charges

on 07/26/2018

On 07-25-2018, The Glasgow Police Dept. conducted a traffic stop on North Green Street in reference to a vehicle that had just left a parking lot where the subjects inside the vehicle had been smoking marijuana. Officer Murrell made contact with the driver Tony Harper and received consent to search of the vehicle, Officer Murrell located marijuana, rolling papers and two glass pipes containing suspected methamphetamine inside of the vehicle.
Tony Harper (age 26) of Horse Cave Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine). The arrest was made by Officer Cameron Murrell.

