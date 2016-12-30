BARREN COUNTY HAS OFFICIALLY ADOPTED THE AMBULANCE TAXING DISTRICT

With a 6-2 vote, the Barren Fiscal Court passed an ordinance, yesterday afternoon, creating a taxing district for the ambulance service.

As it is now, when it comes to tax dollars the ambulance service operates from money from the City of Glasgow and Barren County. Since TJ Samson Hospital also pays a portion of the cost, the money needed to provide the service is split among the groups. The ambulance service has seen better days financially and there is no way for either the city or the county to know exactly how much money they will have to give to the service, but annually it comes in over $400,000. The Fiscal Court has been talking about the possibility of creating the district since last year and in open court since this summer. Metcalfe County funds their portion through its own taxing district.

Those in support have pointed to the overall sustainability of the operation as the need to create the district. Requirements for ambulances and EMS services change all the time and agencies must comply, regardless of cost. With an aging population, numbers of runs could see an increase in coming years and an aging fleet could have trouble keeping up. Another issue brought to light by the recent discussions is the fact that technically Glasgow residents are paying twice for the service. City property taxes go into the general fund which then pays for the service and the same goes for county tax dollars. Under this newly created district, a flat rate is now in place, county wide, and those dollars generated will completely fund the city and county portion.

While no one spoke up in last week’s public hearing, three people addressed the court at yesterday: two opposed and one in favor. Ernest Simmons was the first to speak to the court on behalf of SCARE, Senior Citizens Against Rising Expenses. Simmons felt that creating the district would put another burden on senior citizens and underpriviledged residents. While Simmons brought up the issue of city property owners paying twice for the service under the new district, Magistrate Gary Gillon was quick to point out that the new district would actually fix this problem, not create it. The next to speak was John Hale who felt there was already enough burden placed on the county’s property owners. Cave City Mayor Dewayne Hatcher was the last to speak and began by clarifying that there are rules in regard to how money generated from the sale of liquor had strict guidelines on how it could be spent. Magistrate Carl Dickerson had told the court, and both Mayor Hatcher and Glasgow Mayor Doty Doty, who were both in the audience, that they had missed an opportunity to help the county when they did not vote a higher alcohol tax. Mayor Hatcher also went on to add the issue of having a dependable ambulance service is important and ensuring the welfare of this community is the duty of government:

Immediately following the closing of the public hearing, Magistrate Dickerson made a motion to table the ordinance, but it did not pass the court. Magistrate Gary Gillon then made the motion to pass the ordinance to create the district, which was quickly seconded by Magistrate Charles Allen.

Dickerson asked how the board appointments could be affected and whether the city of Glasgow would still be able to make appointments to the ambulance board. While it is unclear if this new taxing district will impact the current board, the district will have a three member board to exclusively set the rates for the district. Magistrate Allen says every board he has set on could amend their bylaws and also pointed to the over $400,000 the tax would generate in revenue which would fully fund the service.

Magistrate Trent Riddle did vote against the ordinance on first reading, wanting more time to look over the details. Voting in favor yesterday, Riddle says you have to ensure the funding in the future:

Riddle told the court that it always seems they are having to fix problems once they get big, instead of working ahead so problems can be prevented.

The 2.4cent tax will go on every $100 of assessed property, so that will mean that a $100,000 home will see a bill for around $24. Hatcher told the court that this low rate, combined with the security of the service into the future is a win-win. Magistrate Gary Gillon agreed:

The court did go back and forth and the discussion got lively at times. Ultimately the court did pass the ordinance to create the district. Magistrates John Benningfield, Trent Riddle, Gary Gillon, Charles Allen and Billy Houchens voted for the measure, along with Judge Executive Micheal Hale. Magistrates Carl Dickerson and Jack London voted no.

The ambulance tax will appear on the 2017 tax bills.