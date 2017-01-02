On Sunday, January 1st, at approximately 3:17 AM, Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies observed a vehicle traveling on Veterans Memorial Boulevard with no headlights or taillights. Deputies conducted a traffic stop with Arsenial Herndon age 26 of Glasgow, in his 2015 Dodge Charger. Deputies were granted consent to search the vehicle and the search yielded a Taurus handgun. Through investigation, it was determined that Herndon was a convicted felon. Herndon was arrested and charged with Failure to Illuminate Head Lamps and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon. He was taken to Warren County Detention Center.
GLASGOW MAN ARRESTED IN WARREN COUNTY
on 01/02/2017
