GLASGOW MAN ARRESTED IN WARREN COUNTY



On Sunday, January 1st, at approximately 3:17 AM, Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies observed a vehicle traveling on Veterans Memorial Boulevard with no headlights or taillights. Deputies conducted a traffic stop with Arsenial Herndon age 26 of Glasgow, in his 2015 Dodge Charger. Deputies were granted consent to search the vehicle and the search yielded a Taurus handgun. Through investigation, it was determined that Herndon was a convicted felon. Herndon was arrested and charged with Failure to Illuminate Head Lamps and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon. He was taken to Warren County Detention Center.