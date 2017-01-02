Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GLASGOW MAN ARRESTED IN WARREN COUNTY

on 01/02/2017 |
Featured Local News News Top Stories

010217-arsenial-herndon-500x261
On Sunday, January 1st, at approximately 3:17 AM, Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies observed a vehicle traveling on Veterans Memorial Boulevard with no headlights or taillights. Deputies conducted a traffic stop with Arsenial Herndon age 26 of Glasgow, in his 2015 Dodge Charger. Deputies were granted consent to search the vehicle and the search yielded a Taurus handgun. Through investigation, it was determined that Herndon was a convicted felon. Herndon was arrested and charged with Failure to Illuminate Head Lamps and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon. He was taken to Warren County Detention Center.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

GOOD AS GOOD2

PERSON OF THE DAY

RENEE WADDELL

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2

© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital