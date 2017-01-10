Mrs. Delores Marie Riley Berry of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at her residence in Glasgow, Kentucky, having attained the age of 71 years, 6 months, and 9 days. She was born in Glasgow, Kentucky on Friday, June 29, 1945, the daughter of Walter and Mary “Moot” Smith Riley. She was a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church and a Retail Clerk.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Berry.

She is survived by her companion, James Basil of Glasgow, Kentucky, her sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and Jack Price of Burkesville, Kentucky, her step-son, Jeff (and Rita) Berry of Brandenburg, Kentucky, her aunt, Linda Smith of Burkesville, Kentucky, her nephew, Chris and Stephanie Price, great-nephews, Cameron and Jaxton, great-niece, Emily, and cousins, Liz Rosco, Peggy Montgomery, JR Cheathman, Donnie Smith, and Fred Riley.

Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. The family will receive friends after 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 until the funeral hour on Wednesday. Burial will be in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky. Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all funeral arrangements.