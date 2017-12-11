Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

4 CONFIRMED DEAD IN SINGLE ENGINE PLANE CRASH IN SOUTHERN BARREN COUNTY

on 11/12/2017 |

From WCLU Local News, a small engine plane crash in the southern portion of Barren County has claimed the lives of 4 persons . WCLU News director Angela Briggs reporting from the scene in rural Barren County from the scene that the area of the crash is in the vicinity of Bewleytown Road and Capitol Hill. Authorities are expected to be on the scene overnight investigating the crash. No identities have been released and its not known where the flight originated, but authorities are using identification on the craft’s tail section to make that determination. Stay tuned to WCLURadio.com

(click for angela’s report)

      111217610

(after she filed that report the 4th victim died at the Med Center in Bowling Green)

Recent Posts

No Responses to “4 CONFIRMED DEAD IN SINGLE ENGINE PLANE CRASH IN SOUTHERN BARREN COUNTY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Cindy Collins

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
52°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Sunday 11/12 40%
High 54° / Low 38°
Chance of Rain
Partly Cloudy
Monday 11/13 10%
High 48° / Low 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 11/14 10%
High 55° / Low 40°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.