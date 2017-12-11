4 CONFIRMED DEAD IN SINGLE ENGINE PLANE CRASH IN SOUTHERN BARREN COUNTY

on 11/12/2017 |

From WCLU Local News, a small engine plane crash in the southern portion of Barren County has claimed the lives of 4 persons . WCLU News director Angela Briggs reporting from the scene in rural Barren County from the scene that the area of the crash is in the vicinity of Bewleytown Road and Capitol Hill. Authorities are expected to be on the scene overnight investigating the crash. No identities have been released and its not known where the flight originated, but authorities are using identification on the craft’s tail section to make that determination. Stay tuned to WCLURadio.com

(click for angela’s report)

111217610

(after she filed that report the 4th victim died at the Med Center in Bowling Green)