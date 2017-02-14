Logo


3 INJURED IN AFTERNOON WRECK ON NORTH JACKSON HIGHWAY

on 02/14/2017 |
Around 12:30 this afternoon, a passenger car and a van were involved in a head on collision on North Jackson Highway just outside of the Glasgow city limits. While the exact details of the accident are not known at this time, we do know that the drivers of both vehicles were transported to TJ Samson for treatment. A passenger in the van was flown from the scene to UofL for treatment.

