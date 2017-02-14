Around 12:30 this afternoon, a passenger car and a van were involved in a head on collision on North Jackson Highway just outside of the Glasgow city limits. While the exact details of the accident are not known at this time, we do know that the drivers of both vehicles were transported to TJ Samson for treatment. A passenger in the van was flown from the scene to UofL for treatment.
3 INJURED IN AFTERNOON WRECK ON NORTH JACKSON HIGHWAY
on 02/14/2017 |
Share this story:
Tags: #BCSO#LocalNews#WCLU
Recent Posts
-
CHARLES STEFFEY02/14/2017 - 0 Comment
-
BESSIE KENNETH BRANHAM HOLMES02/14/2017 - 0 Comment
-
GEOFFREY SCOTT ” JEFF” BIGGERS02/14/2017 - 0 Comment
Related Posts
-
DON’T MISS OAK RIDGE BOYS TOMORROW NIGHT10/14/2016 - 0 Comment
-
BC GRAND JURY RETURNS INDICTMENTS09/01/2015 - 0 Comment
-
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON SHOOTING IN GLASGOW08/20/2015 - 0 Comment
Comments are closed.