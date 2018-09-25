3 NEW FIREMAN, 1 NEW POLICEMAN, TAXES SET AT GLASGOW COUNCIL

on 09/25/2018 |

Three new firefighters were sworn in at last night’s Glasgow City Council meeting.



Derrick Slaughter, Tyler Solum and Luke Wilson all had their badges pinned by their family and are officially the newest members of the Glasgow Fire Department, who will be applying for a grant for a training simulator as part of the meeting agenda. Also on the agenda was the second and final reading of the tax ordinance on real and personal property to be 17.4 cents per $100 of assessed value. Only council member Greg Harris voted “No” to the ordinance. At the previous Glasgow City Council meeting, Harris made the motion to take the compensating rate of .170 cents per $100. That motion failed. Council Members Jake Dickinson and Freddie Norris were not present Monday night.



There will be a new police officer on the Glasgow Police Department. Allen Riffle was sworn in last night with assistance of his wife and daughter whom pinned his badge. Mayor Dick Doty presided over the ceremony.