COMMUNITY CALENDAR FOR SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2017

Community Calendar Events Saturday, February 18, 2017

Highland Elementary will sponsor the Highlander Classic for grades 3 through 8 and will be through Sunday, February 19. For more information or to sign up, call Steven Murphy at 590-8622 or 670-8137. Proceeds go to Highland Elementary PTO.

Housing Authority of Glasgow will be closed this Monday for the Presidents Day Holiday.

The Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library will be closed Monday, February 20 for President’s Day.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed Monday, February 20 in observance of the President’s Day Holiday. Monday’s garbage and recycling will be picked up on Tuesday, February 21. Glasgow Landfill will be closed and there will be no city bus service.

“Knowing That You Are Not Alone Is Important” will be the topic of the Cancer Support Group Meeting hosted by The Oncology and Hematology Department located in the TJ Health Pavilion. Dr. Craig Tyree will be the guest speaker. The meeting will take place on Thursday, February 23 at 6PM at the Barren River Regional Cancer Center. The group meets quarterly and is open to individuals affected by all types of cancer. The group is formed to give family, caregivers and survivors the support and strength to move forward together. For more information or to RSVP, please call 270-659-5893 or the Cancer Center at 270-651-2478.

Caverna Preschool Registration & Family Night will be Thursday, February 23 from 5PM to 7 PM at Caverna Elementary Cafeteria for students that will be ages 3 or 4 by August 1. Bring: Birth Certificate, Immunization Records, Physical, & Eye Exams. Activities include: Door Prizes, Free Tshirts/Books, Information on Childcare & Health Screening Assistance, Refreshments. For additional information contact: Susan Mathews Preschool Coordinator or Donnita England Preschool Outreach at 270-773-2530.

The February meeting of the Barren County Historical Society will be Thursday, February 23 at 6PM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. Sue Lynn McDaniel, Special Collections Librarian with the Kentucky Museum, will present “Miss Fannie the Flirt”. The topic subject is late nineteenth century courtship researched from contemporary ladies magazines, etiquette manuals, local newspapers, and a local woman’s diary. McDaniel has a MA in History and her research and published articles focus on nineteenth century social and cultural history. There is no charge for attendance.

Ralph Bunche Community Foundation is sponsoring the 10th Soul Feast Fundraiser for the Bunche Center on Saturday, February 25 at 4:00 PM. A Soul Food Meal will be served and Gospel Singing will begin at 6pm.

Barren County Bee Keepers will have classes on the fourth Monday of each month beginning Monday, February 27 beginning at 6:30pm at the U K Extension Office. The theme for the first class will be Bee Biology. The next class will be on Monday, March 27 and the class will be on all the equipment you will need. On April 24 you will learn about installing your bees and on May 22 you will learn how to harvest your honey. For more information call John Pace at 651-6507. These classes will be for beginner bee keepers.

The Glasgow Electric Plant Board will hold a community open house meeting on Thursday, March 2 from 4 to 7pm at the T J Health Pavilion Community Meeting Room. This open house will be to gather suggestions from any Glasgow EPB customer who wishes to voice his or her opinions on the current electric rate options, possible alternative solutions and the process the EPB should take to determine what changes to make. All EPB electric customers are urged to participate.

Rolling Thunder, Inc, Kentucky Chapter 2 will host their annul Chili Supper on Saturday, March 4 at the National Guard Armory beginning at 5pm. An auction will begin at 6pm. Menu will be Chili, Hotdog, Drink and Dessert for $5.00. There will also be a 50/50 Drawing, Cake Walk and a Rifle Raffle for a 22 Cal Henry Golden Boy Rifle. Proceeds will go to support local veterans. For more information call 646-8603 or www.facebook.com/rollingthunderky2.

Far Off Broadway Players present, “Things My Mother Taught Me” by Kathrine DiSavino March 17 and 18 at 7PM and March 19 at 2PM. The fresh, new comedy deals with love, growing up, letting go, all with a dash of parental wisdom. Tickets are available through the Glasgow Plaza Theatre box office.

The City Clean up Week for Glasgow will be March 20 through March 24. Free Shredding will be held on Saturday, March 18 from 9am to noon at the Southgate Plaza. City residents may place extra trash, large items at curbside the same day as their normal garbage pickup. You must have items out by 7am. Unacceptable items include appliances, liquid pesticides, auto batteries and parts, asbestos, tires or construction materials, large tree limbs, or whole trees. Appliances are accepted all year at the landfill at no charge but Freon must be removed by a professional repair person before drop off. For more information on tires and used oil disposal contact Glasgow Tire, Walmart or Tractor Supply Company.

TJ Samson Women’s Conference will be Thursday, March 23 from 8AM to 4PM at the Cave City Convention Center. Speaker will be Abby Rike. For more information call 651-4534.

The Community Education Art Show will be at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center, March 26 from 2PM to 4PM.