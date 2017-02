HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS TOURNAMENT ACTION

BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

MONDAY, 2/20

THE POSTSEASON BEGINS TONIGHT IN HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL WITH SEVERAL AREA TEAMS IN ACTION. THE GIRLS 15TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENT OPENS UP TONIGHT AT BARREN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL WITH TOP SEEDED MONROE COUNTY TAKING ON ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE AT 6:00. THAT WILL BE FOLLOWED 25 MINUTES LATER BY NUMBER TWO SEED GLASGOW FACING BARREN COUNTY. JOE MYERS, LARRY ALEXANDER AND BRUCE TRABUE WILL HAVE LIVE COVERAGE OF BOTH GAMES STARTING AT 5:50 ON LITE 102.3, WCLU 1490 AND ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM.

IN THE 16TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENT AT CUMBERLAND COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL, RUSSELL COUNTY’S GIRLS TAKE ON CLINTON COUNTY, FOLLOWED BY METCALFE COUNTY’S BOYS GOING UP AGAINST CLINTON COUNTY.

IN THE 12TH DISTRICT AT BUTLER COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL, EDMONSON COUNTY’S GIRLS FACE BUTLER COUNTY.

FIRST ROUND GAMES IN THE 14TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENT AT WARREN CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL WILL SEE WARREN EAST’S GIRLS GO UP AGAINST WARREN CENTRAL AND THEN WARREN EAST’S BOY TAKE ON SOUTH WARREN.

AND IN THE 13TH DISTRICT AT FRANKLIN-SIMPSON, TODD CENTRAL’S GIRLS TAKE ON FRANKLIN-SIMPSON AND LOGAN COUNTY’S BOYS PLAY FRANKLIN-SIMPSON.