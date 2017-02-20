Margie Rhea Martin Tuck, 91, Glasgow, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017, at NHC Healthcare Center. A native of Barren County, she was a daughter of the late Otis and Annie Elizabeth Martin.

Margie had numerous interests that occupied her time throughout the years. She was a beautician, an interior decorator, a member of Glasgow Garden Club and South Green Street Church of Christ, and a homemaker. For many years she, along with Frances Holmes, was co-owner and operator of Glasgow Flower Shop.

Her survivors include one son Dennis Martin Tuck and his wife Patsy of Glasgow; six grandchildren: Heather Hammer and husband Bart of Glasgow, Lesley Allen and husband Christian of Crestwood, KY, Emily Eaton and husband Brian of Fountain Run, Wesley Martin Tuck, Drew Tuck of Hendersonville, and Abby Tuck Minugh of Glasgow; four great-grandchildren: Tyler and Hadleigh Hammer, Reed and Aspen Allen; one sister: Martha Francis and husband Wendell; one step-sister: Wilma Jean Turner; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ochell L. Tuck; one son: Ochell Ray Tuck; four sisters: Frances Parker, Gaye Martin, June Richardson, and Ann Adler; three brothers: Charles Martin, Virgil Martin, and Murrell Martin; and her step-mother Ethel Martin.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation at the funeral home will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and continue Wednesday morning until time for services.