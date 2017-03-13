Michael Tim Crowe

Micheal Tim Crowe, 63, of Gamaliel, KY passed away Saturday, March 11th, at

his home.

Tim was born in Monroe County, Kentucky on June 19, 1953, a son of the late

Marjorie (Howard) and Finley Crowe.

Tim was a business man throughout the community; he was of Church of Christ

faith; and he served in the National Guard.

Tim was united in marriage to Beth Wilson on June 30, 1973 in Celina, TN.

He is survived by his wife, Beth Crowe, of Gamaliel, KY; their two

daughters, Felicia Hale and Melanie Hensley, both of Red Boiling Springs,

TN; 7 grandchildren; Brook Hale, Austin Hensley, Heath Hensley, Isabella

Hale, Avery Hensley, Chandler Crowe, and Cooper Hensley.

Tim is also survived by two sisters, Rosie Froedge, and Peggy Crowe, of

both Tompkinsville, KY.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. on

Tuesday, March 14th, 2017.

Visitation is Monday 3:00-8:00 P.M. and Tuesday 6:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. at

Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Tim Crowe Cemetery.