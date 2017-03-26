Patricia Ann White, age 66 of Edmonton went home to be with the Lord March 25th 2017 in her home surrounded by family. She is survived in death by her loving husband of 19 years Pate W. White. 3 children Tracy Murphy, Teresa Jones, and Phillip Jones Jr all of Edmonton. Four grandchildren, Jessica Barret of Glasgow, Mason Jones and Reid Jones of Tompkinsville and Taylor Hall of Glasgow. Eight stepchildren, Mike (Alisha) White, Stevie (Tammy) White, Carol (Timmy Stovall) Westmoreland, Greg (Dianne) White, Jeff White andAnita(Mark) Campbell all of Edmonton. Gary (Michelle) White of Elizabethtown and Linda White of Indianapolis. Fifteen step-grandchildren, twenty-one step great-grandchildren, two sisters, Sue Barone of Chicago and Lesa (Chris) Lopeman of Colony, Texas. Her step father James White of Summer Shade. Four nieces and nephews, one great niece and many other family and friends.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, Lizzie Bell White and Russell James Mcfarland, and one step son Larry White.

Services will be held Tuesday, March 28th at 1:00 p.m. at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Monday from 4:00 PM till 8: 00 PM and also Tuesday morning at 9:00AM until the service begins.