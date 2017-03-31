Bradley James Sheets 25 of Glasgow died Tuesday, March 28, 2017 in Anchorage, KY. Mr. Sheets was born August 20, 1991 in Dover, DE and was a member of the Glenview Christian Church in Glasgow.

Survivors include his mother Victoria Lynn Sheets Dances-on-Clouds of Park City, KY; a son Bradley James Sheets, II and his mother Lacey Sheets of Scottsville and two other children he loved dearly; maternal grandfather Frank Sheets of Seymore, MO; 2 sisters Elisa Sheets of Park City and Mandy Mayhorn of Dover, DE; 2 brothers Patrick Sheets of Franklin, GA and Mathew Yates of Elkton, MD; his God-Father Kenneth Frazier of Glasgow; a niece Madisyn Sheets of Franklin, GA and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his step-father Christian Dances-on-Clouds and his maternal grandmother Ruthann Sheets.

Mr. Sheets chose cremation and a memorial service will be 3:00pm Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the Coral Hill Church of Christ. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.