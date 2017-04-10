James “Sonny” Loy, age 76 years, 7 months & 22 days was born on August 18, 1940 in Adair County Kentucky. He went to be with the Lord after a struggle with Alzheimer’s, surrounded by his family on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at the Magnolia Village Facility in Bowling Green, Ky.

James was a graduate of Taylor County High School, and was Valedictorian of the graduating class of 1960. He earned an Associates degree from Lindsey Wilson College and a Bachelors degree from Western Kentucky University. He then went on to earn his Masters of Divinity from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.

James faithfully served the United Methodist Church as a minister from 1959 until his home going. During that time he was appointed to the Bishop’s Cabinet as District Superintendent for two different terms. From 1973 to 1977 he also served as Director of Development at Lindsey Wilson College while teaching Religious Studies

James was married to his high school sweetheart, Brenda Upchurch Loy for 55 wonderful years.To their loving union two children were born: Charles Anthus “Chuck” Loy and Ladonna Carol Loy Hunton, who is married to Mark Hunton. He was a loving Papaw to his three grandchildren: Sarah Elizabeth Hunton, James Brandon Hunton and Charles Anthus “Chaz” Loy the 2nd. He was preceded in death by his Mother, Audra Hovious Loy and his Father, Anthus Loy, Jr. He is survived by his five siblings: Glendal “Buddy” (and his wife Deloris Loy), Betty (and her husband Lawrence Brockman), Juanita (and her husband Dean Antle), Ina (and her husband Roger Rooker), and Larry (and his wife Darlene Loy). He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 P.M., Tuesday evening, April 11, 2017 at The Campbellsville First United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 P.M., on April 12, 2017 at The Campbellsville First United Methodist Church, 317 E. Main St., Campbellsville, Ky. Internment will follow at the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association so that a cure can be found to this dreadful disease.

The family would also like to extend special thanks to the loving staffs of the Allegro Memory Care Home in Elizabethtown, Ky and Magnolia Village Facility in Bowling Green, Ky, both of which specialize in caring for needs of those with Alzheimer’s and related dementia.