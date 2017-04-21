Joseph Michael Simpson, 33, of Shelbyville, KY and formerly of Glasgow died Thursday, April 20, 2017 at Jewish Hospital in Shelbyville. He was born in Elizabethtown, KY the son of Kenny Simpson and Vanessa Jones Lopp. Joseph was a 2002 graduate of Glasgow High School and had been a supervisor with the Toyota plant in Georgetown. He loved sports and music especially U of K football and basketball.

He is survived by his mother Vanessa Lopp and step-father Harold Lopp of Glasgow; his father Kenny Simpson of Vine Grove, KY; a brother Evan Lopp of Glasgow; his grandmothers Beverly Jones of Glasgow and Betty Simpson of Big Springs; step-grandfather Robert Lopp and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by his special friends Amber and Matt Moore of Shelbyville whom he considered a brother.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Roy C. Jones and James D. Simpson and a step-grandmother Doris Lopp.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday, April 24th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home followed by cremation. Visitation will be Sunday from 12:00 until 8:00 and Monday morning until time for the service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses.