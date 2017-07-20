on 07/20/2017 |

Mrs. Betty Cole Hurt passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at her home on Allens Creek in Cumberland County, Kentucky having attained the age of 90 years, 11 months and 23 days. She was born on Monday, July 26, 1926 in Anderson (Madison County) Indiana the daughter of Edgar Edward and Christine (Allen) Cole. She a member of The Grider United Methodist Church and a homemaker.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her Husband, Hildreth Hurt Friday, January 10, 2014, whom she wed on August 25, 1945, brother, Marshall Cole, sister, Sue Young, and infant brother, Edward Allen Cole.

She is survived by her sons, Jerry (and Ellen) Hurt of Louisville, Kentucky, Joe (and Glenda) Hurt of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Judge Steve (and Cindy) Hurt of Burkesville, Kentucky, Mike (and Janet) Hurt of Bowling Green, Kentucky, John (and Tammy) Hurt of Burkesville, Kentucky, Grandchildren, Natalie (Jason) Corrigan, Hayley (Jordan) Ellis, Debra (Michael) LaSala, Jodi (Matt) Sewell, Scott Hurt, Holly (Craig) Johnson, Will Hurt, Elizabeth (Josh) Dye, Kendra (Nick) Sewell, Sydney Hurt, Brian (Laura) Hurt, Coleman Hurt, and Nancy (Dr. Robert Lynn) Flowers, his step-grandchildren, Michael Humes, John Kirby and Alison Kirby and twenty great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Burial in the Grider Memorial Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2017 until the funeral hour on Saturday. In lieu of flowers contributions would be appreciated to the Grider Memorial Cemetery c/o Margenia Keeton, P.O. Box 54, Burkesville, Kentucky. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of the arrangements.