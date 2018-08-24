On Wednesday, The Glasgow Police Dept. executed a search warrant on Garmon Avenue and seized $3000.00 cash money, Marijuana Grinder and Pipe, and 35 grams of Cocaine.
Brandy Anderson (age 35) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Trafficking Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense-(> or = 4GMS Cocaine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.
The arrest was made by Officer Nick Houchens, assisted by Officer Mason Wethington and Officer Dave Houchens.
No Responses to “35 GRAMS OF COCAINE AND PARAPHERNALIA PUTS GLASGOW WOMAN BEHIND BARS”