35 GRAMS OF COCAINE AND PARAPHERNALIA PUTS GLASGOW WOMAN BEHIND BARS

on 08/24/2018 |

On Wednesday, The Glasgow Police Dept. executed a search warrant on Garmon Avenue and seized $3000.00 cash money, Marijuana Grinder and Pipe, and 35 grams of Cocaine.


Brandy Anderson (age 35) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Trafficking Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense-(> or = 4GMS Cocaine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

The arrest was made by Officer Nick Houchens, assisted by Officer Mason Wethington and Officer Dave Houchens.

