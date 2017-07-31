on 07/31/2017 |

Audrey Maxine Sanders,82,of Pendleton, KY passed away July 29, 2017, in Louisville, KY. The Park City, KY native was born on June 19, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Alton Reynolds and Golden Foster Gray. She was married to the late Beual “Jim Buck” Sanders.

Audrey was a distillery worker for Old Fitzgerald and was a member of Fairview Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory one daughter, Pamela Scott (Myles) of Pendleton, KY; one sister, Flossie Smith of Genoa, IL; special friend, Joe King of LaGrange, KY; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two step fathers, Fred Beckner and Hershel Gray, and one sister, Juanita Jordan White.

Funeral services for Audrey Maxine Sanders will be at 12PM Wednesday, August 2, 217 at Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel with Interment in Lambert Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10AM to 12PM Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association; 6100 Dutchmans Ln # 401, Louisville, KY 40205.