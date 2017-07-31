Logo


BARREN RIVER DRUG TASK FORCE ARREST SEVERAL ON DRUG RELATED CHARGES

on 07/31/2017

The Barren River Drug Task Force responded to 467 Happy Hollow Road on Friday, July 28 at 3PM with the Department of Child Protection in reference to possible drug activity being performed in the presence of two small juveniles.

Detectives received consent to search the residence. Suspected crystal meth, marijuana, pills, drug paraphernalia and firearms were found in the residence along with a 16 year old juvenile who was allegedly allowed to use drugs at the residence.

27 year old Katie Thompson was charged with Endangering the welfare of a minor. 28 year old Charles A. Preece of Glasgow was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun by convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance 1st – meth, possession of marijuana, endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia. 20 year old Dakota L. Wilson of Glasgow was arrested and charged with Possession of a controlled substance 1st – drug unspecified, possession of a controlled substance 1st – meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.

The 16 year old juvenile was cited and released to a family member. The DTF was assisted by the Glasgow Police Dept.”


