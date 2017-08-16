Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CASEY COUNTY MAN PLEADS GUILTY FOR HIS ROLE TO DEFRAUD THE FARM CREDIT ADMINISTRATION

on 08/16/2017 |

A Casey County, Kentucky, man pled guilty Wednesday in United States District Court before District Judge Greg N. Stivers for his role in a conspiracy to defraud the Farm Credit Administration by concealing the sale of grain to unauthorized purchasers, announced United States Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr.

Christopher S. Fair, 38, of Liberty, Kentucky, pled guilty to two counts of a criminal indictment including converting assets pledged to the Farm Credit Administration and bankruptcy fraud. He is scheduled for sentencing before Judge Stivers on November 8, 2017, at 10:30am in Bowling Green.

According to the plea agreement, between July 18, 2012, and October 29, 2013, defendant Fair obtained loans from Central Kentucky Agriculture Credit (CKAC) and secured these loans with the proceeds of expected grain sales and pursuant to the loan agreements, Fair was only authorized to sell grain to authorized buyers. CKAC is a subsidiary of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), Farm Credit Administration, and the loans were guaranteed by the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA).

Contrary to the loan agreement, and without CKAC’s knowledge or consent, Fair sold his grain to unauthorized purchasers, and transferred the proceeds of those sales to bank accounts under his own control and the control of others, including a bank account under the name FJ Holdings, an entity created by Fair’s friend, Timothy Jaynes. Fair subsequently used those proceeds for his own personal benefit.  Fair ultimately defaulted on the CKAC loans, resulting in a loss to FSA of $689,104.28.

In July 2013 Fair filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection and knowingly and fraudulently concealed his property and proceeds from his creditors and the US Trustee, including proceeds held in bank accounts under the names FJ Holdings and Jman Farms, LLC.  Jman Farms LLC was created by another of Fair’s friends, at Fair’s request, for the purpose of hiding Fair’s assets from creditors.

Fair was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of 689,104,28 to the Farm Services Agency. If convicted at trial, Fair could have been sentenced to 10 years in prison, fined $500,000 and ordered to serve a 3 year term of supervised release.

Defendant Jaynes, 51, of Casey County, was charged in a separate case by Criminal Information and pled guilty in U.S. District Court to converting assets pledged to the Farm Credit Administration Defendant. Jaynes was sentenced to serve three years of probation with supervision, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $50,000 to the Farm Service Agency.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney David Weiser and is being investigated by the Department of Agriculture, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the US Bankruptcy Trustee’s Office.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CASEY COUNTY MAN PLEADS GUILTY FOR HIS ROLE TO DEFRAUD THE FARM CREDIT ADMINISTRATION”

Please Leave a Reply

Beech Bend Park

 


Person of the Day

Ruth Ann Sexton
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Rain
Currently
79°
Rain
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 08/16 40%
High 88° / Low 74°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday 08/17 60%
High 88° / Low 71°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Friday 08/18 20%
High 87° / Low 65°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.