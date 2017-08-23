MOLLY SETTLES ART WORK ON DISPLAY: COME CHECK IT OUT

on 08/23/2017 |

Mollie Settle, a native of Barren County and a recent graduate of Barren County High School, currently has an art display at the Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce and you are invited to stop in at 118 East Public Square and view her art.

“I’m fortunate to live in this beautiful small town filled with intelligent and creative people who have shaped my life,” said Mollie. “I’ve created many art pieces for business owners and friends.” She went on to say that her community and the people that live here inspire much of her art work.

“When creating art, I like to not only keep in mind what I think looks interesting and appealing, but also how the viewer will perceive my work . . . taking into consideration what will catch their eye and keep them entertained. To achieve this, I utilize bright colors and include small details giving my art its own personality and style.”

Mollie desires to captivate the viewer because of the story being told and the many intricate aspects to take in. She added, “Though creating artwork empowers me, as well as helps me express things I am passionate about, I create for more than just the way it makes me feel. I strive to create pieces that could speak to anyone and evoke different feelings, moods and emotions among them.”

The public is invited to a reception for Mollie on Thursday, August 24, from 5:00pm-6:30pm. Select paintings are for sale. Refreshments will be served. Please come and support one of Glasgow’s many talented artists. We hope to see you there!