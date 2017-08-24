on 08/24/2017 |

Alvin Hardin age 64 of Burkesville, KY passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at his home. Alvin was born on September 12, 1952 in Cumberland County, KY to the late James Leslie Hardin and Alta Alma Thrasher Hardin.

He was a retired mechanic for Speedway International in Indianapolis, IN.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Janie Skipworth Hardin, one son, William Hardin, and one brother, Georgie Bee Hardin.

Survivors Include:

Two Daughters- Anita Cox(and John) and Kaye Owens(and Mike Wilcoxson) all of Burkesville, KY Two Sisters- Mary Beaty(and David) and Brenda Hardin all of Burkesville, KY Three Brothers- Billy Hardin(and Shirley) of Fairland, IN, David Hardin(and Betty) of Albany, KY, and Ralph Hardin(and Melaine) of Bowling Green, KY Two Grandchildren- Jonathan Owens and Stevie Cox(and

Virginia) Three Great Grandchildren- Emma Cox, Jacob Cox, and Kaylee Vibbert and a host of other relatives and friends also survive

Funeral Service:

Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 12:00 Noon at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Burkesville, KY with burial in Rose of Sharon Cemetery.

Family requests visitation Friday, August 25, 2017 from 2:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home