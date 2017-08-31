on 08/31/2017 |

Mr. Stanley Joe Light, Jr., age 41, of Chapmansboro, Tennessee, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at his residence in Tennessee.

He is survived by his father, Stanley Joe (and Laura) Light of Cottontown, Tennessee, his mother, Sandra (and Jimmy) Wray of Burkesville, Kentucky, his half-brothers, Joe Light of Cottontown, Tennessee, Samuel Light of Cottontown, Tennessee, his step-brothers, Derrick (and Michele) Wray of Joelton, Tennessee, Travis (and Ashley) Wray of Gallatin, Tennessee, Timothy Lee Wray of Burkesville, Kentucky, his step-sister, Veda Wray of Portsmouth, Virginia, his uncle, Doug Templeton of Donelson, Tennessee, a host of nieces and nephews also survive.

The Funeral Service will be conducted on Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. The Family will receive friends after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2017 at Norris-New Funeral Home until the funeral hour on Saturday. Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of the funeral arrangements.