Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GEORGE V BAULCH

on 09/07/2017 |

George V. Baulch age 72 formerly of Park City and Glasgow, Ky passed away Monday night, September 4, 2017 at Claiborne and Hughes Nursing Home in Franklin, Tennessee.  He was born in Lewisburg, Tennessee and was the son of the late Ernest F. and Nellie V. Baulch.

He enjoyed studying history and was an avid UK basketball fan and he was a member of the Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by three cousins, Barbara Duvall (Floyd)of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Sarah McGinley( Jim) of Franklin, Tennessee and Howard Baulch (Sally) of Dublin, Ohio.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Col E. F. Baulch, USMC.

Graveside services for George V. Baulch will be at 2pm Sunday, September 10, 2017 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Park City. Visitation will be from 1PM to 2PM Sunday at the Patton Funeral Home, Park City Chapel.  Memorials contributions may be made to Cerebral Palsy Foundation.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GEORGE V BAULCH”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Today is Norma Bertram Day
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
60°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 09/07 0%
High 69° / Low 49°
Clear
Clear
Friday 09/08 10%
High 75° / Low 52°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 09/09 10%
High 75° / Low 49°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.