09/07/2017

George V. Baulch age 72 formerly of Park City and Glasgow, Ky passed away Monday night, September 4, 2017 at Claiborne and Hughes Nursing Home in Franklin, Tennessee. He was born in Lewisburg, Tennessee and was the son of the late Ernest F. and Nellie V. Baulch.

He enjoyed studying history and was an avid UK basketball fan and he was a member of the Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by three cousins, Barbara Duvall (Floyd)of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Sarah McGinley( Jim) of Franklin, Tennessee and Howard Baulch (Sally) of Dublin, Ohio.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Col E. F. Baulch, USMC.

Graveside services for George V. Baulch will be at 2pm Sunday, September 10, 2017 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Park City. Visitation will be from 1PM to 2PM Sunday at the Patton Funeral Home, Park City Chapel. Memorials contributions may be made to Cerebral Palsy Foundation.